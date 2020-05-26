12876 Kearney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in Riverdale Park! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2nd a half bath home in the coveted Riverdale Park community in Thornton.



This beautiful gem of a home has almost 1600 square feet of living space and was designed and built with class and charm. Once you experience the high-end plush carpet, the vaulted ceilings, the open floor plan, and a large and updated gourmet kitchen for the chef in all of us-you'll never want to leave



This home is immaculate with large windows surrounding you, brand new appliances, designer carpeting, a spacious laundry room, and a large fenced in backyard. The backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining, just enjoying the open space, or for hopping down to the park area pathway and going for a run.



The master suite itself boasts a huge Walk in closet, large bath, and has enough room for a king and a queen.



This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, Lively backyard, and multiple levels of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity is the outstanding schools, over 10 neighborhood parks, shopping, I-25, and golf course's.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.



To schedule a Showing complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com. Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! You can also text or call Laura at 303-525-0462.



If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.



(RLNE3335779)