All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12876 Kearney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12876 Kearney Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

12876 Kearney Street

12876 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12876 Kearney Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Riverdale Park! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2nd a half bath home in the coveted Riverdale Park community in Thornton.

This beautiful gem of a home has almost 1600 square feet of living space and was designed and built with class and charm. Once you experience the high-end plush carpet, the vaulted ceilings, the open floor plan, and a large and updated gourmet kitchen for the chef in all of us-you'll never want to leave

This home is immaculate with large windows surrounding you, brand new appliances, designer carpeting, a spacious laundry room, and a large fenced in backyard. The backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining, just enjoying the open space, or for hopping down to the park area pathway and going for a run.

The master suite itself boasts a huge Walk in closet, large bath, and has enough room for a king and a queen.

This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, Lively backyard, and multiple levels of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.

Within close proximity is the outstanding schools, over 10 neighborhood parks, shopping, I-25, and golf course's.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.

To schedule a Showing complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com. Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! You can also text or call Laura at 303-525-0462.

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE3335779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12876 Kearney Street have any available units?
12876 Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12876 Kearney Street have?
Some of 12876 Kearney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12876 Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
12876 Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12876 Kearney Street pet-friendly?
No, 12876 Kearney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12876 Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 12876 Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 12876 Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12876 Kearney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12876 Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 12876 Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 12876 Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 12876 Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12876 Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12876 Kearney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College