All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12787 Ivanhoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12787 Ivanhoe Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:06 PM

12787 Ivanhoe Street

12787 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12787 Ivanhoe Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1012751.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome at Sage Creek will welcome you with 1,458 square feet of living space.

It has a full kitchen which is complete with a refrigerator, an electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, an island, a pantry for extra storage, and granite countertops. There are spacious living and dining rooms which are great for entertaining. There is carpet throughout and walk-in closets in the bedrooms.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado in the fenced backyard or on the back patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sage Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Marcos Pizza, King Soopers, Walgreens, Baskin Robins, Wingstop, and many mre shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1012751.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
12787 Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 12787 Ivanhoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12787 Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
12787 Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12787 Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 12787 Ivanhoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
No, 12787 Ivanhoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12787 Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 12787 Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 12787 Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12787 Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12787 Ivanhoe Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College