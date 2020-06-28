12787 Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1012751.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome at Sage Creek will welcome you with 1,458 square feet of living space.



It has a full kitchen which is complete with a refrigerator, an electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, an island, a pantry for extra storage, and granite countertops. There are spacious living and dining rooms which are great for entertaining. There is carpet throughout and walk-in closets in the bedrooms.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado in the fenced backyard or on the back patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sage Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Marcos Pizza, King Soopers, Walgreens, Baskin Robins, Wingstop, and many mre shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



