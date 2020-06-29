12737 Elm St.

Amenities
Charming 2BD, 1.5BA Thornton Townhome with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - This newly remodeled home features modern cabinets, countertops, and floors. The interior feels both spacious and inviting, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy having a private large fully fenced backyard, as well as a 2-car garage. Conveniently located near multiple parks, and shopping centers. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*small pets are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
(RLNE5536716)