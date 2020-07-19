12576 Forest South

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 level townhouse! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 car side-load garage with huge driveway. Beautiful location in an established, quiet, covenant controlled community with mature trees. New carpet throughout, great fenced in backyard, large main living area and dining area, 3 bedrooms are all on 2nd floor, including large Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor included! Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuse, Woodglen Meadows Park, East Lake Shores Park, Trail Winds Park and Open Space. Also close to Skyview Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, many restaurants, and lots of shopping. Easy access to I-25, I-76, E-470, and DIA. Available for immediate move in. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required.