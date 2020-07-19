All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
12576 Forest South
12576 Forest South

12576 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

12576 Forest Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 level townhouse! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 car side-load garage with huge driveway. Beautiful location in an established, quiet, covenant controlled community with mature trees. New carpet throughout, great fenced in backyard, large main living area and dining area, 3 bedrooms are all on 2nd floor, including large Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor included! Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuse, Woodglen Meadows Park, East Lake Shores Park, Trail Winds Park and Open Space. Also close to Skyview Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, many restaurants, and lots of shopping. Easy access to I-25, I-76, E-470, and DIA. Available for immediate move in. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

