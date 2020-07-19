All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11920 Saint Paul Cir

11920 Saint Paul Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11920 Saint Paul Circle, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Great family home in Thornton! Beautiful Brookshire subdivision. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. This house is on a quiet circle drive, and there is a huge open space right across the street. Easy access to I-25, close to multiple parks, schools, restaurants, shopping. Large fenced back yard, mature trees, 2 car garage, and lots of room inside. 2 bedrooms on main level, and 2 bedrooms on 2nd level. Large Master Suite with nice bathroom and tons of closet space. Ready for immediate move in! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER - https://showmojo.com/mikeclark/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have any available units?
11920 Saint Paul Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 11920 Saint Paul Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11920 Saint Paul Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 Saint Paul Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11920 Saint Paul Cir offers parking.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have a pool?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have accessible units?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11920 Saint Paul Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11920 Saint Paul Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
