11920 Saint Paul Cir

Great family home in Thornton! Beautiful Brookshire subdivision. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. This house is on a quiet circle drive, and there is a huge open space right across the street. Easy access to I-25, close to multiple parks, schools, restaurants, shopping. Large fenced back yard, mature trees, 2 car garage, and lots of room inside. 2 bedrooms on main level, and 2 bedrooms on 2nd level. Large Master Suite with nice bathroom and tons of closet space. Ready for immediate move in! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER - https://showmojo.com/mikeclark/gallery.