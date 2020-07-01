All apartments in Thornton
11834 Garfield Cir
11834 Garfield Cir

11834 Garfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11834 Garfield Circle, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This townhome is located in the Woodglen Square community and is close to 120th and Colorado. You will find a large driveway with half of it with a one-car carport as you enter the home. The living room is bright with several windows creating an open feeling and includes a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen looks into your dining room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space. There are washer and dryer hookups as well as the half bathroom also located on the main level. Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are located on the second floor. Ample storage can be found inside and outside of the home. You also have a private patio area and access to the community pool.Check this out today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11834 Garfield Cir have any available units?
11834 Garfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11834 Garfield Cir have?
Some of 11834 Garfield Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11834 Garfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11834 Garfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11834 Garfield Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11834 Garfield Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11834 Garfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11834 Garfield Cir offers parking.
Does 11834 Garfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11834 Garfield Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11834 Garfield Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11834 Garfield Cir has a pool.
Does 11834 Garfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 11834 Garfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11834 Garfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11834 Garfield Cir has units with dishwashers.

