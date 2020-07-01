11834 Garfield Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator gym parking pool internet access

This townhome is located in the Woodglen Square community and is close to 120th and Colorado. You will find a large driveway with half of it with a one-car carport as you enter the home. The living room is bright with several windows creating an open feeling and includes a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen looks into your dining room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space. There are washer and dryer hookups as well as the half bathroom also located on the main level. Both bedrooms and the full bathroom are located on the second floor. Ample storage can be found inside and outside of the home. You also have a private patio area and access to the community pool.Check this out today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990