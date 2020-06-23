11810 Birch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Thornton beauty is truly impressive! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2 Kitchens, 3 Living rooms, 2 large decks, all new windows, paint and carpet and 1 house away from the Park! All appliances, Fully fenced back yard with play structure.

The main level features hardwood floors, the main kitchen, formal loving room and large family room with vaulted ceilings and the Master bedroom and bath as well as 2 additional Bedrooms and Bath,

This rare rancher has a large walk out basement that features an additional large Family room, master bedroom with attached bath and additional bedroom. Tons of storage space!

Tenant to pay utilities.