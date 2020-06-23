All apartments in Thornton
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

11810 Birch Drive

11810 Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11810 Birch Drive, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Thornton beauty is truly impressive! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2 Kitchens, 3 Living rooms, 2 large decks, all new windows, paint and carpet and 1 house away from the Park! All appliances, Fully fenced back yard with play structure.
The main level features hardwood floors, the main kitchen, formal loving room and large family room with vaulted ceilings and the Master bedroom and bath as well as 2 additional Bedrooms and Bath,
This rare rancher has a large walk out basement that features an additional large Family room, master bedroom with attached bath and additional bedroom. Tons of storage space!
Tenant to pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 Birch Drive have any available units?
11810 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11810 Birch Drive have?
Some of 11810 Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Birch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11810 Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11810 Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11810 Birch Drive does offer parking.
Does 11810 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11810 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 11810 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11810 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11810 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
