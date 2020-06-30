11803 Garfield Circle - 1

Amenities
To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Rentals. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath TownHome in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping. End unit townhome. Open floor plan with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with a pantry. Oversized master bedroom lots of closet space. Fenced patio/yard. Community Pool and park. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district.
Property Description:
* 1,226 Sq Ft.
* 2 Bedrooms
* 2 Bathrooms
* Open family room with fireplace
* Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry
* New Carpet and interior paint
* A/C
* 1 car carport with additional parking spaces
* Washer/Dryer
* Small fenced backyard
* Storage Unit
* Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds NO CATS
* Tenant pay gas/electric
* No Smoking
* No Section 8
Minimum requirements:
Credit score of 600+, combine income of 3x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $1,750 mo $1,750 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more than 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet.
Rental Terms:
* 12 month lease
* $1,750.00 rent/mo
* Application fee $15.00 per person
* Available now