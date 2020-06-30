11803 Garfield Circle - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Rentals. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath TownHome in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping. End unit townhome. Open floor plan with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with a pantry. Oversized master bedroom lots of closet space. Fenced patio/yard. Community Pool and park. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district.



* 1,226 Sq Ft.

* 2 Bedrooms

* 2 Bathrooms

* Open family room with fireplace

* Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry

* New Carpet and interior paint

* A/C

* 1 car carport with additional parking spaces

* Washer/Dryer

* Small fenced backyard

* Storage Unit

* Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds NO CATS

* Tenant pay gas/electric

* No Smoking

* No Section 8



Minimum requirements:

Credit score of 600+, combine income of 3x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $1,750 mo $1,750 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more than 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet.



Rental Terms:

* 12 month lease

* $1,750.00 rent/mo

* Application fee $15.00 per person

* Available now