All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 11803 Garfield Circle - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
11803 Garfield Circle - 1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

11803 Garfield Circle - 1

11803 Garfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11803 Garfield Circle, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303-548-0886 Divine Rentals. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath TownHome in Denver/Thornton Area. Maintenance-free landscaping. End unit townhome. Open floor plan with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with a pantry. Oversized master bedroom lots of closet space. Fenced patio/yard. Community Pool and park. Located in Adams 12 5 star school district.

Property Description:

* 1,226 Sq Ft.
* 2 Bedrooms
* 2 Bathrooms
* Open family room with fireplace
* Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry
* New Carpet and interior paint
* A/C
* 1 car carport with additional parking spaces
* Washer/Dryer
* Small fenced backyard
* Storage Unit
* Up to 2 Dogs only with owner approval no vicious breeds NO CATS
* Tenant pay gas/electric
* No Smoking
* No Section 8

Minimum requirements:
Credit score of 600+, combine income of 3x the rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. $1,750 mo $1,750 security deposit. Renters insurance required. No more than 3 unrelated occupants permitted. Pets subject to owner approve. No Cats. No vicious breeds. Maximum of 2 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly pet rent $25.00 per approved pet.

Rental Terms:
* 12 month lease
* $1,750.00 rent/mo
* Application fee $15.00 per person
* Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have any available units?
11803 Garfield Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have?
Some of 11803 Garfield Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11803 Garfield Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 has a pool.
Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11803 Garfield Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College