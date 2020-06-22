11771 Jackson St.

Amenities

Come view this charming tri-level Thornton home today! Located on a large corner lot near 120th Ave., this is in a great location close to schools, parks, and amenities.



This home has great features including a full sized basement, rec/family room, an attached 2 car garage, huge fenced backyard, covered patio and lots of space for entertaining!



There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, a main living area and kitchen on the main level, down stairs there is another bedroom, and an additional room without closet. In addition there is a large room for use as a rec room or family room, and a half bath (shower, toilet, sink). The additional rooms can be used as an office, rec room, or potential extra bedroom.



New carpet, new fresh paint, A/C, W/D. Cats OK with owner approval & $250 refundable pet deposit.



Contact us today to set a showing and to apply!