Thornton, CO
11771 Jackson St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11771 Jackson St.

11771 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11771 Jackson Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this charming tri-level Thornton home today! Located on a large corner lot near 120th Ave., this is in a great location close to schools, parks, and amenities.

This home has great features including a full sized basement, rec/family room, an attached 2 car garage, huge fenced backyard, covered patio and lots of space for entertaining!

There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, a main living area and kitchen on the main level, down stairs there is another bedroom, and an additional room without closet. In addition there is a large room for use as a rec room or family room, and a half bath (shower, toilet, sink). The additional rooms can be used as an office, rec room, or potential extra bedroom.

New carpet, new fresh paint, A/C, W/D. Cats OK with owner approval & $250 refundable pet deposit.

Contact us today to set a showing and to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11771 Jackson St. have any available units?
11771 Jackson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11771 Jackson St. have?
Some of 11771 Jackson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11771 Jackson St. currently offering any rent specials?
11771 Jackson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11771 Jackson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11771 Jackson St. is pet friendly.
Does 11771 Jackson St. offer parking?
Yes, 11771 Jackson St. does offer parking.
Does 11771 Jackson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11771 Jackson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11771 Jackson St. have a pool?
No, 11771 Jackson St. does not have a pool.
Does 11771 Jackson St. have accessible units?
No, 11771 Jackson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11771 Jackson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11771 Jackson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
