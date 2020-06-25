All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

11381 Jersey Ln

11381 Jersey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11381 Jersey Lane, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 06/17/2019

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style, single family home has an open and bright layout with a gorgeous front and backyard including central air conditioning. The kitchen has an open concept with a designated eat-in area, counter top bar, and massive vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings with the master bathroom including a duel vanity, toilet closet, glass shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. There is a massive unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. The enclosed backyard includes plush grass, rock-scape, and ample space for entertaining.

NO PETS, SORRY!

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.

$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11381 Jersey Ln have any available units?
11381 Jersey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11381 Jersey Ln have?
Some of 11381 Jersey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11381 Jersey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11381 Jersey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11381 Jersey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11381 Jersey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11381 Jersey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11381 Jersey Ln offers parking.
Does 11381 Jersey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11381 Jersey Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11381 Jersey Ln have a pool?
No, 11381 Jersey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11381 Jersey Ln have accessible units?
No, 11381 Jersey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11381 Jersey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11381 Jersey Ln has units with dishwashers.
