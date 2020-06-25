11381 Jersey Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAIL 06/17/2019



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style, single family home has an open and bright layout with a gorgeous front and backyard including central air conditioning. The kitchen has an open concept with a designated eat-in area, counter top bar, and massive vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings with the master bathroom including a duel vanity, toilet closet, glass shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. There is a massive unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. The enclosed backyard includes plush grass, rock-scape, and ample space for entertaining.



NO PETS, SORRY!



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.



$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.