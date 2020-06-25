11381 Jersey Ln

Amenities
AVAIL 06/17/2019
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style, single family home has an open and bright layout with a gorgeous front and backyard including central air conditioning. The kitchen has an open concept with a designated eat-in area, counter top bar, and massive vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings with the master bathroom including a duel vanity, toilet closet, glass shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. There is a massive unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. The enclosed backyard includes plush grass, rock-scape, and ample space for entertaining.
NO PETS, SORRY!
Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.
$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.