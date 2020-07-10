11271 Dexter Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available as soon as 6/15/20. Youtube video: youtu.be/pmv6z45KM-8



Light and bright 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in Thornton 1 block away from Cherry Creek elementary. This attractive tri-level home boasts 1,721 of finished square feet on the main and upper levels plus and additional 648 sf in the unfinished basement. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom has it's own private 3/4 bath. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cupboard space along with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Living room, family room and dining room on main level. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage and plenty of RV parking.



Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $5,000+ per month, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. 2 pets with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs with additional fee (dependent on qualifications). Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



For showings, call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.