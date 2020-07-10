All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

11271 Dexter Cir

11271 Dexter Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11271 Dexter Circle, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available as soon as 6/15/20. Youtube video: youtu.be/pmv6z45KM-8

Light and bright 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in Thornton 1 block away from Cherry Creek elementary. This attractive tri-level home boasts 1,721 of finished square feet on the main and upper levels plus and additional 648 sf in the unfinished basement. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom has it's own private 3/4 bath. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cupboard space along with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Living room, family room and dining room on main level. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage and plenty of RV parking.

Looking for tenants with a credit score of 650+, gross combined income $5,000+ per month, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. 2 pets with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs with additional fee (dependent on qualifications). Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

For showings, call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11271 Dexter Cir have any available units?
11271 Dexter Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11271 Dexter Cir have?
Some of 11271 Dexter Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11271 Dexter Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11271 Dexter Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11271 Dexter Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11271 Dexter Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11271 Dexter Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11271 Dexter Cir offers parking.
Does 11271 Dexter Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11271 Dexter Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11271 Dexter Cir have a pool?
No, 11271 Dexter Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11271 Dexter Cir have accessible units?
No, 11271 Dexter Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11271 Dexter Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11271 Dexter Cir has units with dishwashers.

