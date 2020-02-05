11214 Albion St

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bi-level home in Thornton. This home has a large yard and 2 car attached garage. There are also newer appliances and an unfinished basement for storage. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. On the lower level, there is the 3rd bedroom and the 2nd bathroom which is a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). There is also a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. This home is close to parks and in established Woodglenn neighborhood. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990