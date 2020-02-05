All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 18 2020

11214 Albion St

11214 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

11214 Albion Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bi-level home in Thornton. This home has a large yard and 2 car attached garage. There are also newer appliances and an unfinished basement for storage. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. On the lower level, there is the 3rd bedroom and the 2nd bathroom which is a 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only). There is also a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. This home is close to parks and in established Woodglenn neighborhood. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11214 Albion St have any available units?
11214 Albion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11214 Albion St have?
Some of 11214 Albion St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11214 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
11214 Albion St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11214 Albion St pet-friendly?
No, 11214 Albion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 11214 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 11214 Albion St does offer parking.
Does 11214 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11214 Albion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11214 Albion St have a pool?
No, 11214 Albion St does not have a pool.
Does 11214 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 11214 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 11214 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11214 Albion St has units with dishwashers.
