Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fb34e40f7 ---- Lovely and spacious single family home in a great neighborhood. This home has a formal living room and a family room with a gas fireplace. It has a full kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, fridge, microwave and stove. There are 3 bedroom and a loft that could be used a fourth bedroom or office. There is partially finished basement! There is a small fenced yard and a deck to enjoy. Don't miss out!