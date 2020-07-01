All apartments in Parker
/
Parker, CO
/
12879 Ventana Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:40 PM

12879 Ventana Street

12879 Ventana Street · No Longer Available
Location

12879 Ventana Street, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1389789.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom House in Parker will welcome you with 3,050 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, a great rom, office/study room, a cozy fireplace, solar panels, a finished basement, access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Stroth Ranch Soccer Fields. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Walmart, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Legacy Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1389789.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12879 Ventana Street have any available units?
12879 Ventana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12879 Ventana Street have?
Some of 12879 Ventana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12879 Ventana Street currently offering any rent specials?
12879 Ventana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12879 Ventana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12879 Ventana Street is pet friendly.
Does 12879 Ventana Street offer parking?
Yes, 12879 Ventana Street offers parking.
Does 12879 Ventana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12879 Ventana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12879 Ventana Street have a pool?
Yes, 12879 Ventana Street has a pool.
Does 12879 Ventana Street have accessible units?
No, 12879 Ventana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12879 Ventana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12879 Ventana Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
