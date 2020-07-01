12879 Ventana Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1389789.



This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom House in Parker will welcome you with 3,050 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, a great rom, office/study room, a cozy fireplace, solar panels, a finished basement, access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Stroth Ranch Soccer Fields. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Walmart, Sprouts Farmers Market, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Legacy Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



