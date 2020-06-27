All apartments in Parker
11446 Iron Ore Ct
11446 Iron Ore Ct

11446 East Iron Ore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11446 East Iron Ore Avenue, Parker, CO 80134
Olde Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Home at Parker - Property Id: 175230

Brand New paired Home in Sendero's creek, Parker
3. bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, Granite counters and so much more... Tenant pays all utilities. TOP-RATED SCHOOLS! Glass sliding door from dining leads to covered outdoor living area perfect for meal al fresco with friends. A convenient upper-level laundry room makes chores a breeze.
Enter into an open home plan where your kitchen, dining and great room flow perfectly for entertaining. The upstairs loft provides even more space to gather with family or friends.

Amenities: Advanced Thermostat, ENERGY STAR Certified Appliances, Energy-Efficient Lighting, LED Lighting, Low-E Windows, Low-to-Zero VOC Materials, Paints, Stains & Adhesives, M.Connected Home Automation Suite(tm), Minimum SEER 14 HVAC, PEX Plumbing, Spray Foam Insulation, Water-Efficient Faucets, Weather-sensing Irrigation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175230
Property Id 175230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5371460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have any available units?
11446 Iron Ore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have?
Some of 11446 Iron Ore Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11446 Iron Ore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11446 Iron Ore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11446 Iron Ore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11446 Iron Ore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11446 Iron Ore Ct offers parking.
Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11446 Iron Ore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have a pool?
No, 11446 Iron Ore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have accessible units?
No, 11446 Iron Ore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11446 Iron Ore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11446 Iron Ore Ct has units with dishwashers.

