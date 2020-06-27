11446 Iron Ore Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Home at Parker - Property Id: 175230



Brand New paired Home in Sendero's creek, Parker

3. bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, Granite counters and so much more... Tenant pays all utilities. TOP-RATED SCHOOLS! Glass sliding door from dining leads to covered outdoor living area perfect for meal al fresco with friends. A convenient upper-level laundry room makes chores a breeze.

Enter into an open home plan where your kitchen, dining and great room flow perfectly for entertaining. The upstairs loft provides even more space to gather with family or friends.



Amenities: Advanced Thermostat, ENERGY STAR Certified Appliances, Energy-Efficient Lighting, LED Lighting, Low-E Windows, Low-to-Zero VOC Materials, Paints, Stains & Adhesives, M.Connected Home Automation Suite(tm), Minimum SEER 14 HVAC, PEX Plumbing, Spray Foam Insulation, Water-Efficient Faucets, Weather-sensing Irrigation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175230

Property Id 175230



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5371460)