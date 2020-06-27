All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 927 West 102nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
927 West 102nd Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

927 West 102nd Avenue

927 West 102nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

927 West 102nd Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80260
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664569.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you witSchedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664569.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you with 1,750 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, air conditioning, a main floor bath, great room, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jd Cayton Park. Also nearby are Save A Lot, Croke Reservoir, Best Buy, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Hillcest Elementary School, Thornton Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

Pets up to 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664569.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.h 1,750 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, air conditioning, a main floor bath, great room, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jd Cayton Park. Also nearby are Save A Lot, Croke Reservoir, Best Buy, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Hillcest Elementary School, Thornton Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664569.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have any available units?
927 West 102nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 927 West 102nd Avenue have?
Some of 927 West 102nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 West 102nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 West 102nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 West 102nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 West 102nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 927 West 102nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 West 102nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 West 102nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 West 102nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 West 102nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 West 102nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 West 102nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder