927 West 102nd Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you with 1,750 square feet of living space!



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you with 1,750 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, air conditioning, a main floor bath, great room, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced-in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jd Cayton Park. Also nearby are Save A Lot, Croke Reservoir, Best Buy, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Hillcest Elementary School, Thornton Middle School, and Northglenn High School.



Pets up to 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.