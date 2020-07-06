All apartments in Northglenn
Location

632 East 116th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
patio / balcony
stainless steel
parking
Available NOW! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, plus lower-level bonus room! 3-level townhome with fenced-in backyard and storage shed! No garage, but 2 convenient designated parking spots directly in front of the unit. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Clean and move-in ready! Half bath on main level with living room that has French doors leading to patio overlooking backyard. All bedrooms on upper-most level. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent $1695/mo plus $7/mo P/R fee. Deposit equal to one monthâs rent. One-time $150 admin fee. Sorry, no pets. No Sec 8.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 632 East 116th Avenue have any available units?
632 East 116th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
Is 632 East 116th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
632 East 116th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 East 116th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 632 East 116th Avenue offers parking.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue have a pool?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 East 116th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 East 116th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

