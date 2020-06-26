286 Wallace St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

You will love this home from the moment you enter the front door! It Featurs beautiful hardwood floors in the light and open family room that opens up into an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and walks out onto the huge covered deck, the perfect place for relaxing after a long day! The yard is very large and completely fenced. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level, both with hard wood floors. The downstairs features another spacious family room as well as another bedroom and bathroom. Close to dining, shopping and more. Don't wait, this one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com