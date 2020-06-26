All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 286 Wallace St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
286 Wallace St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 4:50 PM

286 Wallace St

286 Wallace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

286 Wallace Street, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will love this home from the moment you enter the front door! It Featurs beautiful hardwood floors in the light and open family room that opens up into an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and walks out onto the huge covered deck, the perfect place for relaxing after a long day! The yard is very large and completely fenced. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level, both with hard wood floors. The downstairs features another spacious family room as well as another bedroom and bathroom. Close to dining, shopping and more. Don't wait, this one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Wallace St have any available units?
286 Wallace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 286 Wallace St have?
Some of 286 Wallace St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Wallace St currently offering any rent specials?
286 Wallace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Wallace St pet-friendly?
No, 286 Wallace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 286 Wallace St offer parking?
No, 286 Wallace St does not offer parking.
Does 286 Wallace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Wallace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Wallace St have a pool?
No, 286 Wallace St does not have a pool.
Does 286 Wallace St have accessible units?
No, 286 Wallace St does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Wallace St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Wallace St has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Wallace St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Wallace St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder