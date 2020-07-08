2839 E 110th Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Video tour: https://youtu.be/-f8lwqe6dkg



Built in 2001, this Fox Run home has 3 beds / 2.5 baths plus a loft area and boasts 2048 sq ft plus an additional 1024 sq ft in the unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and linoleum tile in family room.

Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, central a/c, retractable awning over patio in backyard and automatic sprinkler system.



Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross monthly income $5,800+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. 1 dog 30 lbs or less with fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.