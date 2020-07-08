All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

2839 E 110th Dr

2839 East 110th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2839 East 110th Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Video tour: https://youtu.be/-f8lwqe6dkg

Built in 2001, this Fox Run home has 3 beds / 2.5 baths plus a loft area and boasts 2048 sq ft plus an additional 1024 sq ft in the unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and linoleum tile in family room.
Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, central a/c, retractable awning over patio in backyard and automatic sprinkler system.

Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross monthly income $5,800+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. 1 dog 30 lbs or less with fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 E 110th Dr have any available units?
2839 E 110th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2839 E 110th Dr have?
Some of 2839 E 110th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 E 110th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2839 E 110th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 E 110th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 E 110th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2839 E 110th Dr offers parking.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 E 110th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr have a pool?
No, 2839 E 110th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2839 E 110th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 E 110th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 E 110th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2839 E 110th Dr has units with air conditioning.

