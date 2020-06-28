2466 E 110th Pl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in Northglenn - Property Id: 152822



Welcome to your beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a lovely community! You'll love the convenient layout, featuring carpeted floors. Perfect for hosting - your kitchen boasts tasteful back splash and black appliances with a double oven. Enjoy summer days in your fully fenced backyard. Attached double garage. This home has close proximity to schools, parks and trails. Quick and easy access to I 25. This is your chance to have a special family home with space to call your own!



Pets are allowed!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152822p

