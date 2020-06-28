2466 E 110th Pl

Amenities
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in Northglenn - Property Id: 152822
Welcome to your beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a lovely community! You'll love the convenient layout, featuring carpeted floors. Perfect for hosting - your kitchen boasts tasteful back splash and black appliances with a double oven. Enjoy summer days in your fully fenced backyard. Attached double garage. This home has close proximity to schools, parks and trails. Quick and easy access to I 25. This is your chance to have a special family home with space to call your own!
Pets are allowed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152822p
(RLNE5128775)