Northglenn, CO
2466 E 110th Pl
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2466 E 110th Pl

2466 East 110th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2466 East 110th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in Northglenn - Property Id: 152822

Welcome to your beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a lovely community! You'll love the convenient layout, featuring carpeted floors. Perfect for hosting - your kitchen boasts tasteful back splash and black appliances with a double oven. Enjoy summer days in your fully fenced backyard. Attached double garage. This home has close proximity to schools, parks and trails. Quick and easy access to I 25. This is your chance to have a special family home with space to call your own!

Pets are allowed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152822p
Property Id 152822

(RLNE5128775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 E 110th Pl have any available units?
2466 E 110th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2466 E 110th Pl have?
Some of 2466 E 110th Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 E 110th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2466 E 110th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 E 110th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 E 110th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2466 E 110th Pl offers parking.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 E 110th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl have a pool?
No, 2466 E 110th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2466 E 110th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 E 110th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 E 110th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 E 110th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
