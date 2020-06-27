11640 Community Center Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d04d83b045 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,196 square foot townhome. Other inside features include Open Floor Plan, unfinished basement, assigned parking, central ac, gas fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Available 05/09/19. $1,499.00 1 pet under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Central A/C Gas Fireplace Oven/Range Stove Unfinished Basement