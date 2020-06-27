All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

11640 Community Center Dr.

11640 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11640 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d04d83b045 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,196 square foot townhome. Other inside features include Open Floor Plan, unfinished basement, assigned parking, central ac, gas fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Available 05/09/19. $1,499.00 1 pet under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Parking Central A/C Gas Fireplace Oven/Range Stove Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have any available units?
11640 Community Center Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11640 Community Center Dr. have?
Some of 11640 Community Center Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 Community Center Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11640 Community Center Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 Community Center Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 Community Center Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11640 Community Center Dr. offers parking.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11640 Community Center Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have a pool?
No, 11640 Community Center Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11640 Community Center Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11640 Community Center Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11640 Community Center Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11640 Community Center Dr. has units with air conditioning.

