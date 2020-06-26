All apartments in Northglenn
11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27

11636 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Northglenn
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

11636 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Don't miss an opportunity to get into this great property in a very desirable location. Please read through the entire ad to get answers about qualifying for this home. This home will be available to see after July 2nd. It will be available to lease by July 10th. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse has new carpet and tile flooring. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a separate bedroom in the finished basement.There is a bathroom on each level. Includes a wood fireplace in the living room. Has a nice backyard as well as two assigned parking spaces as well as nearby visitor parking. Washer and dryer included. Home is pet friendly for extra rent. There is a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking Webster Lake. Open, grass area right behind backyard.Excellent views of the Northglenn fireworks show from your front door! This home is walking distance from E.B. Rains Park and the Northglenn Recreation Center. The police station is across the street helping make this a safe community. Just minutes away from I-25 and many different shopping centers.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following:

1. Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered
2. Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.
3. Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.
4. Eviction and rental history
5. Reference checks
If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling 125% of one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 15th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have any available units?
11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have?
Some of 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 currently offering any rent specials?
11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 is pet friendly.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 offer parking?
Yes, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 offers parking.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have a pool?
No, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 does not have a pool.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have accessible units?
No, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 does not have accessible units.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11636 Community Center Dr Apt 27 has units with air conditioning.
