11602 Community Center Drive

Large 2 bed townhouse in Northglenn. Spacious front living room has wood burning fireplace and new luxury plank flooring that continues through the dining room and into the kitchen. Master bedroom has spacious closet and balcony off of second floor. New flooring and paint throughout. Full unfinished basement for storage. Fenced back yard area with patio. One assigned parking space included. One block from Webster Lake, E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park and Northglenn Rec Center. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990