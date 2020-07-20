All apartments in Northglenn
Northglenn, CO
11602 Community Center Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 4:50 PM

11602 Community Center Drive

11602 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Northglenn
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11602 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Large 2 bed townhouse in Northglenn. Spacious front living room has wood burning fireplace and new luxury plank flooring that continues through the dining room and into the kitchen. Master bedroom has spacious closet and balcony off of second floor. New flooring and paint throughout. Full unfinished basement for storage. Fenced back yard area with patio. One assigned parking space included. One block from Webster Lake, E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park and Northglenn Rec Center. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Community Center Drive have any available units?
11602 Community Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11602 Community Center Drive have?
Some of 11602 Community Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 Community Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Community Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Community Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11602 Community Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11602 Community Center Drive offers parking.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 Community Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive have a pool?
No, 11602 Community Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 11602 Community Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11602 Community Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11602 Community Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11602 Community Center Drive has units with air conditioning.
