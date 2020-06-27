11192 Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

This is a quiet 16 unit exclusive townhouse association. It is a great place for executives and their families to stay during work, relocation or vacation stays.

It has a gated front court yard and a private 2 car garage.



This multi-level, gorgeous, 1800 sq ft, fully furnished,3 bd, 4 ba t-house with 2 master suite ensuites newly remodeled, features brand new furniture and wood floors through out and:



*5 hdtvs,1 in each br, 1 in living room, 1 in family room

*high speed internet (broadband) wifi available

*extended basic cable service

*wet bar

*balcony with gas grill

*beautifully landscaped, tranquil, front court yard

*private dining room

*granite counter tops

*stainless steel gas range,white microwave, side by side fridge, dishwasher

*breakfast bar

*2 electric fireplaces, 1 in family room, 1 in living room

*living room has queen size couch sleeper

*full size front loading washer & dryer

*radiator water heater-never-run out of hot water

*ac,gas heat

*new jacuzzi 36" x 6 rectangular drop-in tub & and separate shower in 1st master ensuite

*elf wall mounted desk in 1st master suite

*small refrigerator in master suite armoire

*new shower in 2nd master suite

*3rd br is a studio with full size murphys bed, bath/shower and kitchenette

*private 2car garage (1 entry to the home, very secure)



Markets: tonys market, (.5 mi), whole foods, (.4m mi), king soopers (.5 mi), trader joes (.5 mi)

Spas and gyms: matrix fitness and spa (.4 mi), denver athletic club, (1.4 mi), colorado athletic club-downtown (1.5 mi), twentieth street rec center, 1.8 mi)



Restaurants & bars: charlie browns bar & grill, piano bar/karaoke, heated patio (.2mi), dazzle restaurant and lounge, live jazz (.4 mi), le central affordable french restaurant, (.5 mi), 11th & lincoln dance clubs (.4 mi)



Near: sports authority field at mile high(3 mi,)home of the denver broncos, football, coors field, co rockies, baseball (2.3 mi), pepsi center, denver nuggets, basketball and concerts (2