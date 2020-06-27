All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

11192 Pennsylvania Street

11192 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

11192 Pennsylvania Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is a quiet 16 unit exclusive townhouse association. It is a great place for executives and their families to stay during work, relocation or vacation stays.
It has a gated front court yard and a private 2 car garage.

This multi-level, gorgeous, 1800 sq ft, fully furnished,3 bd, 4 ba t-house with 2 master suite ensuites newly remodeled, features brand new furniture and wood floors through out and:

*5 hdtvs,1 in each br, 1 in living room, 1 in family room
*high speed internet (broadband) wifi available
*extended basic cable service
*wet bar
*balcony with gas grill
*beautifully landscaped, tranquil, front court yard
*private dining room
*granite counter tops
*stainless steel gas range,white microwave, side by side fridge, dishwasher
*breakfast bar
*2 electric fireplaces, 1 in family room, 1 in living room
*living room has queen size couch sleeper
*full size front loading washer & dryer
*radiator water heater-never-run out of hot water
*ac,gas heat
*new jacuzzi 36&quot; x 6 rectangular drop-in tub & and separate shower in 1st master ensuite
*elf wall mounted desk in 1st master suite
*small refrigerator in master suite armoire
*new shower in 2nd master suite
*3rd br is a studio with full size murphys bed, bath/shower and kitchenette
*private 2car garage (1 entry to the home, very secure)

Markets: tonys market, (.5 mi), whole foods, (.4m mi), king soopers (.5 mi), trader joes (.5 mi)
Spas and gyms: matrix fitness and spa (.4 mi), denver athletic club, (1.4 mi), colorado athletic club-downtown (1.5 mi), twentieth street rec center, 1.8 mi)

Restaurants & bars: charlie browns bar & grill, piano bar/karaoke, heated patio (.2mi), dazzle restaurant and lounge, live jazz (.4 mi), le central affordable french restaurant, (.5 mi), 11th & lincoln dance clubs (.4 mi)

Near: sports authority field at mile high(3 mi,)home of the denver broncos, football, coors field, co rockies, baseball (2.3 mi), pepsi center, denver nuggets, basketball and concerts (2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

