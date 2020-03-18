11192 Pennsylvania Street

Amenities
This is a quiet 16 unit exclusive townhouse association. It is a great place for executives and their families to stay during work, relocation or vacation stays.
It has a gated front court yard and a private 2 car garage.
This multi-level, gorgeous, 1800 sq ft, fully furnished,3 bd, 4 ba t-house with 2 master suite ensuites newly remodeled, features brand new furniture and wood floors through out and:
*5 hdtvs,1 in each br, 1 in living room, 1 in family room
*high speed internet (broadband) wifi available
*extended basic cable service
*wet bar
*balcony with gas grill
*beautifully landscaped, tranquil, front court yard
*private dining room
*granite counter tops
*stainless steel gas range,white microwave, side by side fridge, dishwasher
*breakfast bar
*2 electric fireplaces, 1 in family room, 1 in living room
*living room has queen size couch sleeper
*full size front loading washer & dryer
*radiator water heater-never-run out of hot water
*ac,gas heat
*new jacuzzi 36" x 6 rectangular drop-in tub & and separate shower in 1st master ensuite
*elf wall mounted desk in 1st master suite
*small refrigerator in master suite armoire
*new shower in 2nd master suite
*3rd br is a studio with full size murphys bed, bath/shower and kitchenette
*private 2car garage (1 entry to the home, very secure)
Markets: tonys market, (.5 mi), whole foods, (.4m mi), king soopers (.5 mi), trader joes (.5 mi)
Spas and gyms: matrix fitness and spa (.4 mi), denver athletic club, (1.4 mi), colorado athletic club-downtown (1.5 mi), twentieth street rec center, 1.8 mi)
Restaurants & bars: charlie browns bar & grill, piano bar/karaoke, heated patio (.2mi), dazzle restaurant and lounge, live jazz (.4 mi), le central affordable french restaurant, (.5 mi), 11th & lincoln dance clubs (.4 mi)
Near: sports authority field at mile high(3 mi,)home of the denver broncos, football, coors field, co rockies, baseball (2.3 mi), pepsi center, denver nuggets, basketball and concerts (2