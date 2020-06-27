All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:22 PM

10979 Murray Drive

10979 Murray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10979 Murray Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Stop by today to check out this great property! As you walk into the home you are greeted with a huge window letting in tons of natural light which makes the living room bright and roomy. All three bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the full bathroom. The bathroom is clean and has been updated with a bath fitter shower. The kitchen has a plenty of cabinet space and a brand new kitchen sink. The backyard is amazing! There is a patio area right next to the home, grass in the middle of the yard and a cool fire pit area in the corner of the yard. Perfect place to hang out on our beautiful summer days. In the basement you find the 3/4 bathroom and your washer and dryer. Plus there's additional parking in the driveway and on the side of the garage. Perfect area for a camper, large truck or a small RV. Great location in Northglenn, CO makes this home a must see! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10979 Murray Drive have any available units?
10979 Murray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10979 Murray Drive have?
Some of 10979 Murray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10979 Murray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10979 Murray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10979 Murray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10979 Murray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10979 Murray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10979 Murray Drive offers parking.
Does 10979 Murray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10979 Murray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10979 Murray Drive have a pool?
No, 10979 Murray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10979 Murray Drive have accessible units?
No, 10979 Murray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10979 Murray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10979 Murray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10979 Murray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10979 Murray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
