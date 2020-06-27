10979 Murray Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking garage internet access

Stop by today to check out this great property! As you walk into the home you are greeted with a huge window letting in tons of natural light which makes the living room bright and roomy. All three bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the full bathroom. The bathroom is clean and has been updated with a bath fitter shower. The kitchen has a plenty of cabinet space and a brand new kitchen sink. The backyard is amazing! There is a patio area right next to the home, grass in the middle of the yard and a cool fire pit area in the corner of the yard. Perfect place to hang out on our beautiful summer days. In the basement you find the 3/4 bathroom and your washer and dryer. Plus there's additional parking in the driveway and on the side of the garage. Perfect area for a camper, large truck or a small RV. Great location in Northglenn, CO makes this home a must see! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com