10952 York St

Beautiful, paired home, Fox Run - Newer home with large master suite, corner lot. AC, sprinklers. Included are all appliances including washer and dryer. Custom Six-panel doors, Dual sinks in master bath, air Conditioning, Programmable thermostat, Wiring for Surround Sound, Ceiling fans (master bed & family room), Backyard fenced, brick patio. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, full bath also. Main floor has a powder bath and laundry.

Dog friendly with additional deposit.

Non-Student

Sorry, no roommates

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities and places in own name with provider.



Lease dates 6/5/2020-5/31/2021



