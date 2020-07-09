10952 York St

Amenities
Beautiful, paired home, Fox Run - Newer home with large master suite, corner lot. AC, sprinklers. Included are all appliances including washer and dryer. Custom Six-panel doors, Dual sinks in master bath, air Conditioning, Programmable thermostat, Wiring for Surround Sound, Ceiling fans (master bed & family room), Backyard fenced, brick patio. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, full bath also. Main floor has a powder bath and laundry.
Dog friendly with additional deposit.
Non-Student
Sorry, no roommates
Sprinklers, A/C, Fox Run, W/D, 2 car garage,
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities and places in own name with provider.
Lease dates 6/5/2020-5/31/2021
