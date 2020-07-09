All apartments in Northglenn
10952 York St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

10952 York St

10952 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

10952 York Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, paired home, Fox Run - Newer home with large master suite, corner lot. AC, sprinklers. Included are all appliances including washer and dryer. Custom Six-panel doors, Dual sinks in master bath, air Conditioning, Programmable thermostat, Wiring for Surround Sound, Ceiling fans (master bed & family room), Backyard fenced, brick patio. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, full bath also. Main floor has a powder bath and laundry.
Dog friendly with additional deposit.
Non-Student
Sorry, no roommates
Sprinklers, A/C, Fox Run, W/D, 2 car garage,

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities and places in own name with provider.

Lease dates 6/5/2020-5/31/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed

(RLNE5803166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

