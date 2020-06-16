Amenities

10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.

Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and island in kitchen as well as a formal dining room and two sliding glass doors leading to a HUGE fenced backyard with fruit trees!

Maple cabinets, oak hardwood floors, custom tiled baths, and a fully finished basement. Washer/Dryer on main floor, 2-car attached garage, all new interior paint and new gutters.

Small dogs negotiable with deposit. Sorry, no cats or large dogs.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.



No Cats Allowed



