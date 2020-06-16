All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10900 Hermosa Court

10900 Hermosa Court · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10900 Hermosa Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.
Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and island in kitchen as well as a formal dining room and two sliding glass doors leading to a HUGE fenced backyard with fruit trees!
Maple cabinets, oak hardwood floors, custom tiled baths, and a fully finished basement. Washer/Dryer on main floor, 2-car attached garage, all new interior paint and new gutters.
Single family or up to 4 unrelated people only allowed.

Small dogs negotiable with deposit. Sorry, no cats or large dogs.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4973115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Hermosa Court have any available units?
10900 Hermosa Court has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10900 Hermosa Court have?
Some of 10900 Hermosa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Hermosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Hermosa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Hermosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 Hermosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Hermosa Court does offer parking.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10900 Hermosa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court have a pool?
No, 10900 Hermosa Court does not have a pool.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court have accessible units?
No, 10900 Hermosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10900 Hermosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10900 Hermosa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10900 Hermosa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
