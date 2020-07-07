All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10829 Brewer Drive

10829 Brewer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10829 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
* Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * Download a rental application from our website * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Kitchen with eating space , stove, dishwasher , cook top, refrigerator, microwave * Dinning room * Family room * Spacious family room half bath * upstairs level full bath * Laundry area * Large covered patio area and extended patio great for entertaining * High end energy efficient furnace / cooling system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 Brewer Drive have any available units?
10829 Brewer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10829 Brewer Drive have?
Some of 10829 Brewer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 Brewer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10829 Brewer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 Brewer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive offer parking?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive have a pool?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive have accessible units?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10829 Brewer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10829 Brewer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10829 Brewer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

