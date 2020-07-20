All apartments in Northglenn
10740 Rosalie Drive
10740 Rosalie Drive

10740 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10740 Rosalie Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This lovely Northglenn home includes living room with big windows and lots of natural light. The kitchen has eat in kitchen area, plenty of cabinet and countertop space and kitchen appliances include a fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a full bathroom, larger master and 2nd and 3rd bedroom are all located on the main level. Basement includes spacious recreation room, 1 NON-CONFORMING bedroom, 3/4 bath and a nice sized laundry room. There is a 1 car garage, nice sized back yard with back deck . It is walking distance to schools and parks. Shopping and highway close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have any available units?
10740 Rosalie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10740 Rosalie Drive have?
Some of 10740 Rosalie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 Rosalie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10740 Rosalie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 Rosalie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10740 Rosalie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10740 Rosalie Drive offers parking.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10740 Rosalie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have a pool?
No, 10740 Rosalie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have accessible units?
No, 10740 Rosalie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 Rosalie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10740 Rosalie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10740 Rosalie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
