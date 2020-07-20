10740 Rosalie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry garage

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This lovely Northglenn home includes living room with big windows and lots of natural light. The kitchen has eat in kitchen area, plenty of cabinet and countertop space and kitchen appliances include a fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a full bathroom, larger master and 2nd and 3rd bedroom are all located on the main level. Basement includes spacious recreation room, 1 NON-CONFORMING bedroom, 3/4 bath and a nice sized laundry room. There is a 1 car garage, nice sized back yard with back deck . It is walking distance to schools and parks. Shopping and highway close by!