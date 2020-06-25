10541 Livingston Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* Wonderful classic 3 bedroom Northglenn tri-level. New paint throughout the whole interior . Hardwood floors. Walk into a spacious bright living room and a nice sized dining area and kitchen. The 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a full bath and a 3/4 bath in the master bedroom. Lots of closet space in all the bedrooms. There is also a nice family room on the lower level. The property has a 1 car garage and a great yard with mature trees. This property is close to schools, dining and shopping. Must see, this one will not last Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com