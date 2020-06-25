All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 10541 Livingston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10541 Livingston Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

10541 Livingston Drive

10541 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10541 Livingston Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* Wonderful classic 3 bedroom Northglenn tri-level. New paint throughout the whole interior . Hardwood floors. Walk into a spacious bright living room and a nice sized dining area and kitchen. The 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a full bath and a 3/4 bath in the master bedroom. Lots of closet space in all the bedrooms. There is also a nice family room on the lower level. The property has a 1 car garage and a great yard with mature trees. This property is close to schools, dining and shopping. Must see, this one will not last Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 Livingston Drive have any available units?
10541 Livingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10541 Livingston Drive have?
Some of 10541 Livingston Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 Livingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10541 Livingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 Livingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10541 Livingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10541 Livingston Drive offers parking.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10541 Livingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive have a pool?
No, 10541 Livingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 10541 Livingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10541 Livingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10541 Livingston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10541 Livingston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Keystone
12150 Race St
Northglenn, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder