Northglenn, CO
10453 Washington Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

10453 Washington Way

10453 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

10453 Washington Way, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10453 Washington Way Northglenn, CO - Property Id: 261943

Welcome home to this charming house in a great location! It boasts four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, one on each floor. Beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous cabinets, and tons of natural light make the main floor an inviting space. It's light, bright, and open.
The finished basement offers two bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and a wet bar! The huge fenced yard with a covered patio makes it perfect for spending time outside all year long. This home has been well maintained and has so much to offer. It's conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and has easy access to I25. Come check this one out, you'll be glad you did!

**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261943
Property Id 261943

(RLNE5707711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10453 Washington Way have any available units?
10453 Washington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10453 Washington Way have?
Some of 10453 Washington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10453 Washington Way currently offering any rent specials?
10453 Washington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10453 Washington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10453 Washington Way is pet friendly.
Does 10453 Washington Way offer parking?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not offer parking.
Does 10453 Washington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10453 Washington Way have a pool?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not have a pool.
Does 10453 Washington Way have accessible units?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10453 Washington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10453 Washington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10453 Washington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

