10453 Washington Way Northglenn, CO - Property Id: 261943



Welcome home to this charming house in a great location! It boasts four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, one on each floor. Beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous cabinets, and tons of natural light make the main floor an inviting space. It's light, bright, and open.

The finished basement offers two bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and a wet bar! The huge fenced yard with a covered patio makes it perfect for spending time outside all year long. This home has been well maintained and has so much to offer. It's conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and has easy access to I25. Come check this one out, you'll be glad you did!



**One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

