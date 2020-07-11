Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard green community

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to PeakView by Horseshoe Lake Apartments located in Loveland, Colorado. Your newly renovated, pet-friendly home features updated kitchens including new cabinets, granite-style countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood-style floors, cozy fireplaces, extra-large closets and an in-home washer and dryer. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.



You may also enjoy relaxing by our beautiful resort-style pool that is heated year round, cook out on the barbecue grills, work up a sweat in our fully-equipped fitness center or take your four-legged friends out to play at the pet bark park.



Our community in Loveland, Colorado is ideally situated near first-rate shopping, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment destinations. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call our community home.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.