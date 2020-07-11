All apartments in Loveland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake

341 Knobcone Dr · (970) 296-8189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO 80538
Northeast Central Loveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-102 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-306 · Avail. now

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 07-303 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 06-207 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peakview by Horseshoe Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
green community
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to PeakView by Horseshoe Lake Apartments located in Loveland, Colorado. Your newly renovated, pet-friendly home features updated kitchens including new cabinets, granite-style countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood-style floors, cozy fireplaces, extra-large closets and an in-home washer and dryer. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.

You may also enjoy relaxing by our beautiful resort-style pool that is heated year round, cook out on the barbecue grills, work up a sweat in our fully-equipped fitness center or take your four-legged friends out to play at the pet bark park.

Our community in Loveland, Colorado is ideally situated near first-rate shopping, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment destinations. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call our community home.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on creditt
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $295 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have any available units?
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake has 10 units available starting at $1,442 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have?
Some of Peakview by Horseshoe Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peakview by Horseshoe Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peakview by Horseshoe Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake is pet friendly.
Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake offer parking?
Yes, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake offers parking.
Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have a pool?
Yes, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake has a pool.
Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have accessible units?
No, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Peakview by Horseshoe Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peakview by Horseshoe Lake has units with dishwashers.
