Loveland, CO
912 North Garfield Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 1:01 PM

912 North Garfield Avenue

912 North Garfield Avenue · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Loveland
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

912 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
West Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer. This home boasts nearly 1600 finished square feet, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, attached 1-car garage, central heat and A/C, built in 2013, and so much more. Please call or email to schedule your showing. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 North Garfield Avenue have any available units?
912 North Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 North Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 912 North Garfield Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 North Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
912 North Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 North Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 912 North Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loveland.
Does 912 North Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 912 North Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 912 North Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 North Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 North Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 912 North Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 912 North Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 912 North Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 912 North Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 North Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
