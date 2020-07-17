912 North Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This awesome three bedroom, three bathroom town home is ideally located to everything Loveland has to offer. This home boasts nearly 1600 finished square feet, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, attached 1-car garage, central heat and A/C, built in 2013, and so much more. Please call or email to schedule your showing. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

