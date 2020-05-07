906 N. Garfield Ave.,

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths,1 car garage, carport, kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings, partial unfinished basement, deck and patio area, A/C, forced air heat, conveniently located in central Loveland with easy access to hwy 34, Taft, and 287. Tenant pays all utilities, no pets please.



**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**



*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.



Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.



Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:

-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.

-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent

-Employment verification

-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership

-Favorable credit report

-Good payment history

-No evictions or disputes with Landlords

-Criminal History



Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.



*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply



No Pets Allowed



