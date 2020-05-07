All apartments in Loveland
906 N. Garfield Ave.,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

906 N. Garfield Ave.,

906 North Garfield Avenue · (970) 776-9059
Location

906 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
West Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 906 N. Garfield Ave., · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome in central Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,465 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths,1 car garage, carport, kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings, partial unfinished basement, deck and patio area, A/C, forced air heat, conveniently located in central Loveland with easy access to hwy 34, Taft, and 287. Tenant pays all utilities, no pets please.

**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**

*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.

Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.

Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:
-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.
-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent
-Employment verification
-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership
-Favorable credit report
-Good payment history
-No evictions or disputes with Landlords
-Criminal History

Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.

*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have any available units?
906 N. Garfield Ave., has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have?
Some of 906 N. Garfield Ave.,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 N. Garfield Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
906 N. Garfield Ave., isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 N. Garfield Ave., pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 N. Garfield Ave., is pet friendly.
Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., offer parking?
Yes, 906 N. Garfield Ave., does offer parking.
Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 N. Garfield Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have a pool?
No, 906 N. Garfield Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have accessible units?
No, 906 N. Garfield Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 906 N. Garfield Ave., have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 N. Garfield Ave., does not have units with dishwashers.
