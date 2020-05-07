711 McKinley Avenue

Amenities

Available July 1st



Dog negotiable



This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included. Close to old town. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/1/20



