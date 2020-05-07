All apartments in Loveland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

711 McKinley Avenue

711 Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
West Central Loveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available July 1st

Dog negotiable

This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included. Close to old town. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 McKinley Avenue have any available units?
711 McKinley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
Is 711 McKinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 McKinley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 McKinley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 McKinley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue offer parking?
No, 711 McKinley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 McKinley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 McKinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 McKinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 McKinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 McKinley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 McKinley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
