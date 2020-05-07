All apartments in Loveland
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
4775 Hahns Peak #204
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4775 Hahns Peak #204

4775 Hahns Peak Drive · (720) 707-1716
Location

4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO 80538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4775 Hahns Peak #204 · Avail. Jul 9

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4775 Hahns Peak #204 Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

*Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo
*Year Built: 2003
*Square Ft: 1,023
*Lease Terms: 12 Months Only App Fee $50 per Person 18 yr. or older
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Laundry: Washer/Dryer (No Repair/No Replace)
*Utilities: Tenant Pays/Sets Up Electricity to the City of Loveland, Gas to Xcel Energy, Owner Pays for Water/Sewer
*Snow Removal/Landscaping: HOA
*Parking: Off Street Parking Lot
*Recreational/Commercial Vehicles: Not Allowed
*Heating/Cooling: Gas Forced Air/Central A/C
*Pet Policy: Cats ok/Dogs ok under 50 lbs.
*Section 8 Accepted: No

This beautiful and spacious one story 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located by Centerra in Loveland with tons of restaurants and shopping opportunities. This condo has vaulted ceilings, open floor plan gas fireplace and tons of natural light. Spacious bedrooms, each with their own full bath. Other amenities include central A/C, forced air heating, washer/dryer, open kitchen with all appliances, and a private balcony. This property is located in an HOA. Tenant is responsible for obtaining and complying with all HOA covenants. Tenant pays electric & gas. No garage - off street parking. Cats ok/Dogs ok under 50 lbs.. LJ 6/5/20
To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1716.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE4084534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

