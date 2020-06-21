All apartments in Loveland
430 Harrison Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

430 Harrison Avenue

430 Harrison Avenue · (720) 605-0872
Location

430 Harrison Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
West Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Harrison Avenue · Avail. Jun 26

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2155 square foot home offers stunning character and is truly a one of a kind home!
Built in 1902, it features hardwood floors throughout with brick walls, large shuttered windows, large living room/dining room area leading to a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances and gas stove. Beyond that is a gorgeous sun room/family room with built-ins leading out to a canopied patio through French doors. Amazing architecture, gas fireplace, fenced yard, a one car garage, washer/dryer hookups, forced air heat, and a whole house fan all - located in the Kilburn West neighborhood. Pets negotiable (case by case). Tenant pays all utilities. Updated 6/3/20 LJ

To schedule a showing please call (720) 605-0872.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE5834775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
430 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 430 Harrison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 430 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 430 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 430 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Harrison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
