Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

430 Harrison Avenue Available 06/26/20 Stunning Vintage 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Loveland with Old Town Charm! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2155 square foot home offers stunning character and is truly a one of a kind home!

Built in 1902, it features hardwood floors throughout with brick walls, large shuttered windows, large living room/dining room area leading to a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances and gas stove. Beyond that is a gorgeous sun room/family room with built-ins leading out to a canopied patio through French doors. Amazing architecture, gas fireplace, fenced yard, a one car garage, washer/dryer hookups, forced air heat, and a whole house fan all - located in the Kilburn West neighborhood. Pets negotiable (case by case). Tenant pays all utilities. Updated 6/3/20 LJ



