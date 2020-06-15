All apartments in Loveland
Loveland, CO
4233 Georgetown Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4233 Georgetown Dr

4233 Georgetown Drive · (303) 332-9355
Location

4233 Georgetown Drive, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4233 Georgetown Dr · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. - Clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Located in quiet residential area, close to Lake Loveland, A short distance from shops and restaurants in downtown Loveland with easy access to Highway 34 and on to Big Thompson Canyon, Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Fenced in back yard with large wood deck facing open space. New Cooktop and Oven, Open Kitchen Living Dining Area, with Lots of light and views of open space. Includes Washer and Dryer, conveniently located just off the Kitchen. Single car garage. Powder bath on main level. Two larger bedrooms on upper level, each with it's own Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. NO Pets please.

Scott Harding
BHHS - Home Advantage Realty
303-332-9355 Mobile
303-289-7009 Office

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Georgetown Dr have any available units?
4233 Georgetown Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 Georgetown Dr have?
Some of 4233 Georgetown Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 Georgetown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Georgetown Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Georgetown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Georgetown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loveland.
Does 4233 Georgetown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4233 Georgetown Dr does offer parking.
Does 4233 Georgetown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4233 Georgetown Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Georgetown Dr have a pool?
No, 4233 Georgetown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Georgetown Dr have accessible units?
No, 4233 Georgetown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Georgetown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 Georgetown Dr has units with dishwashers.
