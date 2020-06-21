3645 Wild Horse Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features:

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath

1891 Sq. Ft.

Built in 1995

10,454 Sq. Ft. Lot

All New Carpet & Paint Throughout

2 Car Attached Garage with 2 Garage Remotes

Large Kitchen With Dining Area and Nook

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher

Dining Room Table and Chairs Included (can be removed if preferred)

2 Decks, One Off The Master Bedroom, One Off The Main Level

Backs to Open Space

5 Piece Master Bath With Jetted Tub

Washer & Dryer Included

Gas Fireplace

Central A/C, Forced Air Heat

$1950/Month

Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, & Trash

HOA Pays Water/Sewer, Included in Rent

Section 8 Accepted: No

No Pets

RES6920



To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7084



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE5845742)