3645 Wild Horse Ct.

Amenities
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features:
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath
1891 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1995
10,454 Sq. Ft. Lot
All New Carpet & Paint Throughout
2 Car Attached Garage with 2 Garage Remotes
Large Kitchen With Dining Area and Nook
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher
Dining Room Table and Chairs Included (can be removed if preferred)
2 Decks, One Off The Master Bedroom, One Off The Main Level
Backs to Open Space
5 Piece Master Bath With Jetted Tub
Washer & Dryer Included
Gas Fireplace
Central A/C, Forced Air Heat
$1950/Month
Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, & Trash
HOA Pays Water/Sewer, Included in Rent
Section 8 Accepted: No
No Pets
RES6920
To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7084
**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **
*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.
*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.
*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.
*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.
*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845742)