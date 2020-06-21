All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 3645 Wild Horse Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
3645 Wild Horse Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3645 Wild Horse Ct.

3645 Wild Horse Court · (970) 292-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3645 Wild Horse Court, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3645 Wild Horse Ct. · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Loveland! - This large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse-style condo features:
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath
1891 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1995
10,454 Sq. Ft. Lot
All New Carpet & Paint Throughout
2 Car Attached Garage with 2 Garage Remotes
Large Kitchen With Dining Area and Nook
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher
Dining Room Table and Chairs Included (can be removed if preferred)
2 Decks, One Off The Master Bedroom, One Off The Main Level
Backs to Open Space
5 Piece Master Bath With Jetted Tub
Washer & Dryer Included
Gas Fireplace
Central A/C, Forced Air Heat
$1950/Month
Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, & Trash
HOA Pays Water/Sewer, Included in Rent
Section 8 Accepted: No
No Pets
RES6920

To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7084

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have any available units?
3645 Wild Horse Ct. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have?
Some of 3645 Wild Horse Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Wild Horse Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Wild Horse Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Wild Horse Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have a pool?
No, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Wild Horse Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Wild Horse Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3645 Wild Horse Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity