Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2861 Chickaree Pl SW

2861 Chickaree Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2861 Chickaree Place Southwest, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Thompson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

Say hello to your new home in Southwest Loveland! This bi-level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 on the upper level and 1 on the lower, and 2 full baths! Located in the Marianna Farms subdivision, you'll wake up to gorgeous mountain views and will be conveniently close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Enjoy over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 2 individual living spaces, and a large fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout.

Pets will be considered at the property with additional $300 deposit/pet and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply (our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab) and dog(s) must be over 1 year old.

Elegant french doors separate the master bedroom from its own private full bathroom and features a large tub, stand-up shower and double vanity. Washer and dryer included. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawn care.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE4005961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have any available units?
2861 Chickaree Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have?
Some of 2861 Chickaree Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 Chickaree Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Chickaree Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Chickaree Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW offer parking?
No, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Chickaree Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2861 Chickaree Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
