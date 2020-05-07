Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2861 Chickaree Pl SW Available 07/31/20 Great 3-Bedroom Home in Quiet Loveland Cul-De-Sac! ! - Available July 31



Say hello to your new home in Southwest Loveland! This bi-level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 on the upper level and 1 on the lower, and 2 full baths! Located in the Marianna Farms subdivision, you'll wake up to gorgeous mountain views and will be conveniently close to schools, restaurants and shopping.



Enjoy over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 2 individual living spaces, and a large fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout.



Pets will be considered at the property with additional $300 deposit/pet and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply (our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab) and dog(s) must be over 1 year old.



Elegant french doors separate the master bedroom from its own private full bathroom and features a large tub, stand-up shower and double vanity. Washer and dryer included. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawn care.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



