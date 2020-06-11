Amenities

275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features:

1682 Sq. Ft.

Open Floor Plan

Full Unfinished Basement

Gas Fireplace

Hardwood Floors

Alder Trim & Doors

Granite Counter Tops

Gas Stove

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

GFA Heat & Central AC

1 Car Detached Garage

Private Patio

Backs to Open Space

Tenant Pays Gas & Electric

HOA Cares for Lawn, Snow Removal, Trash, Water/Sewer & Cable

Pool, Clubhouse, Hot Tub & Exercise Room

Up to 2 dogs under 50 lbs with a $250 non-refundable pet fee - no cats please



To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5744



NH 5/18/20



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4673372)