275 Carina Cir. #103
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

275 Carina Cir. #103

275 Carina Circle · (720) 899-5744
Location

275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO 80537
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 275 Carina Cir. #103 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features:
1682 Sq. Ft.
Open Floor Plan
Full Unfinished Basement
Gas Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Alder Trim & Doors
Granite Counter Tops
Gas Stove
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
GFA Heat & Central AC
1 Car Detached Garage
Private Patio
Backs to Open Space
Tenant Pays Gas & Electric
HOA Cares for Lawn, Snow Removal, Trash, Water/Sewer & Cable
Pool, Clubhouse, Hot Tub & Exercise Room
Up to 2 dogs under 50 lbs with a $250 non-refundable pet fee - no cats please

To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5744

NH 5/18/20

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4673372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

