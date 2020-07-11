1339 Southwest 22nd Street

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home welcomes you with 2060 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher! Also included in the kitchen is granite counter tops, a island, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, central vac, a media room, a finished basement, chicken coop, and 2 sheds that are perfect for extra storage!



Enjoy the beautiful view of the Rocky Mountains from the patio! Within walking distance is Horsetooth Res, Carter Lake, and Sherri Mar Park. Within a close driving distance is King Soopers, many restaurants, and Dog Park at Fairgrounds Park.



Nearby schools include New Charter School Vision and Thompson Valley High School.



1 Dog under 50lbs is welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Rent includes water from June 1st - September 30th.



Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



