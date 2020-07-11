All apartments in Loveland
1339 Southwest 22nd Street

1339 Southwest 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Southwest 22nd Street, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Campion

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
media room
cats allowed
This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home welcomes you with 2060 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher! Also included in the kitchen is granite counter tops, a island, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, central vac, a media room, a finished basement, chicken coop, and 2 sheds that are perfect for extra storage!

Enjoy the beautiful view of the Rocky Mountains from the patio! Within walking distance is Horsetooth Res, Carter Lake, and Sherri Mar Park. Within a close driving distance is King Soopers, many restaurants, and Dog Park at Fairgrounds Park.

Nearby schools include New Charter School Vision and Thompson Valley High School.

1 Dog under 50lbs is welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Rent includes water from June 1st - September 30th.

Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.970rent.com

970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

