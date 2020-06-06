All apartments in Loveland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1209 S. Del Norte Drive

1209 South Del Norte Drive · (970) 528-5687
Location

1209 South Del Norte Drive, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Thompson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 S. Del Norte Drive · Avail. Sep 11

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

1209 S. Del Norte Drive Available 09/11/20 Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Thompson Valley School District - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 BEDROOMS
*2 BATHROOMS
*LARGE LIVING ROOM
*FAMILY ROOM W/ WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE
*HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD
*DECK
*PETS NEGOTIABLE
*ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE

This spacious and lovely bi-level home is located in the Loch Lon neighborhood in Loveland and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat in kitchen, living room, large family room on the lower level with a wood-burning fireplace. Other amenities include a 2-car attached garage, XL fenced backyard, washer/dryer hookups in the large laundry and storage area. Forced air heat and no AC. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable $250 pet deposit per pet - pet limit 2. Don't miss out on this great home and call for your showing today! 5/28/20 LJ

To schedule a showing please call (970) 528-5687.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE2974367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

