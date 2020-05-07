1203 West 36th Street ·

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,106 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Woodmere Park. Also nearby are Lake Loveland, King Soopers, Starbucks, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.



Dogs and chickens are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.



