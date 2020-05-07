All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 1203 West 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
1203 West 36th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

1203 West 36th Street

1203 West 36th Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1203 West 36th Street, Loveland, CO 80538
Northwest Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,106 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Woodmere Park. Also nearby are Lake Loveland, King Soopers, Starbucks, Orchards Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Lincoln Elementary School, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.

Dogs and chickens are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714900.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 West 36th Street have any available units?
1203 West 36th Street has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 West 36th Street have?
Some of 1203 West 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 West 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 West 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1203 West 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1203 West 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 1203 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 West 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1203 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1203 West 36th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity