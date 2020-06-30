Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

1608 Cottonwood Drive Unit 4 Available 03/01/20 QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville-Available March 1st! - 1608 Cottonwood Dr Unit #4 is a garden level condo near downtown Louisville. This 648 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Great updates, stainless steel appliances, beautiful laminate flooring. Large living room and fully equipped kitchen. Built in storage and pantry. Simple features and decor. On site parking as well as street parking. Pets allowed.



Nearby schools include Bright Horizons at Louisville, Louisville Middle School and The Patchwork School. The closest grocery stores are Alfalfa's Market Louisville, In Season Local Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Precision Pours, and Bittersweet. Nearby restaurants include Mudrock's Tap & Tavern, Ralphie's Sports Tavern and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. Near Louisville Community Park, Leon Wurl and Davidson Mesa.



(RLNE5466825)