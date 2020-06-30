All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like Louisville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
Louisville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

Louisville

1608 Cottonwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1608 Cottonwood Dr, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
1608 Cottonwood Drive Unit 4 Available 03/01/20 QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville-Available March 1st! - 1608 Cottonwood Dr Unit #4 is a garden level condo near downtown Louisville. This 648 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Great updates, stainless steel appliances, beautiful laminate flooring. Large living room and fully equipped kitchen. Built in storage and pantry. Simple features and decor. On site parking as well as street parking. Pets allowed.

Nearby schools include Bright Horizons at Louisville, Louisville Middle School and The Patchwork School. The closest grocery stores are Alfalfa's Market Louisville, In Season Local Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Precision Pours, and Bittersweet. Nearby restaurants include Mudrock's Tap & Tavern, Ralphie's Sports Tavern and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. Near Louisville Community Park, Leon Wurl and Davidson Mesa.

(RLNE5466825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Louisville have any available units?
Louisville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does Louisville have?
Some of Louisville's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Louisville currently offering any rent specials?
Louisville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Louisville pet-friendly?
Yes, Louisville is pet friendly.
Does Louisville offer parking?
Yes, Louisville offers parking.
Does Louisville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Louisville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Louisville have a pool?
No, Louisville does not have a pool.
Does Louisville have accessible units?
No, Louisville does not have accessible units.
Does Louisville have units with dishwashers?
No, Louisville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Louisville have units with air conditioning?
No, Louisville does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College