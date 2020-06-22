All apartments in Louisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

676 W Juniper Ct

676 West Juniper Court · No Longer Available
Location

676 West Juniper Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Delightful family home near Fireside Elementary! - Property Id: 89543

Thoughtfully renovated family home at end of quite cult-a-sac. Walking distance to Fireside Elementary, Heritage Park, open space, Coal Creek Trail and grocery. Outdoor spaces include front covered porch, mature yard w/large playset, spacious front yard and sprinkler system. Apple, peach, pear trees produce most seasons along w/chokecherry, raspberry & strawberry bushes. Master suite features a walk-in closet, 5-piece master bathroom w/jetted tub & 5-piece shower. Hardwood floors in master bedroom, entry, kitchen and family room. Kitchen w/granite countertops & Fisher Paykel dishwasher (very quite). Family room has built-in lockers (organizing coats & backpacks), and a wood burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings. Triple-pane windows w/quality cellular blinds throughout house. Basement bedroom has HUGE walk-out-like' windows (lots of light). Floored-out' attic for extra storage w/ built in ladder for easy access. 2-car attached garage, new A/C & attic fan for nice summer nights.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89543
Property Id 89543

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4557204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 W Juniper Ct have any available units?
676 W Juniper Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 676 W Juniper Ct have?
Some of 676 W Juniper Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 W Juniper Ct currently offering any rent specials?
676 W Juniper Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 W Juniper Ct pet-friendly?
No, 676 W Juniper Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct offer parking?
Yes, 676 W Juniper Ct does offer parking.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 W Juniper Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct have a pool?
No, 676 W Juniper Ct does not have a pool.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct have accessible units?
No, 676 W Juniper Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 W Juniper Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 676 W Juniper Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 676 W Juniper Ct has units with air conditioning.
