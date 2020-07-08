All apartments in Louisville
584 Ridgeview Drive

584 Ridgeview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

584 Ridgeview Dr, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 BED/3 BATH Louisville Townhome - MOVE IN READY! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous, upgraded townhome - move-in ready! The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and great natural light. Galley kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and electric stove. Enjoy the lovely gas fireplace while you entertain your guests in the kitchen! Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement is a great space for a media room with a full bathroom. 2 car, attached garage.

This lovely home is situated in highly desired Louisville. Community outdoor swimming pool, only a two-minute walk away. Walking distance to post office, Safeway, Paul's Coffee Shop, many restaurants, movie theater, shopping and more. Nearby biking and walking trails and Coal Creek Golf Course. Easy commute to Boulder and Denver.

The home is in the Monarch K-8 and Monarch H.S. area and is located one mile to Avista Hospital. The home is also walking distance to the RTD Bus Stop on Highway 36.

Dogs are welcome with a deposit. Sorry, no cats. Tenants pay all utilities.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

