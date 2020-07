Amenities

2 beds 2 baths 970 sq ft 2 car garage front enclosed porch patio. Central A/C. Master with own remodeled master bath & walk in closet. Washer & dryer included. Swimming pool access. Great school, convenience, minutes way from transit, hwy 36, Boulder, shopping center, Flatiron Mall & many more!! ONLY Small Dog under 30 pounds will be considered. Available NOW! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496