248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208

248 McCaslin Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

248 McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
248 South McCaslin Blvd #208 Available 05/25/19 Furnished Apartment in Louisville Colorado - Comfortable, fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom apartment close to all of Old Town Louisville's restaurants, shops and amenities. Month to month lease available. Intimate community with a welcoming atmosphere offering a resort style pool and fitness center. Easy access to Boulder and Denver.
Our furnished rentals include everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TVs.
All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, and cable television.
Corporate accounts welcome, monthly invoicing available, credit cards accepted. Our local corporate housing team will take care of everything during your stay with 24/7 service from check-in to check-out for a hassle-free stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have any available units?
248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have?
Some of 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 currently offering any rent specials?
248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 is pet friendly.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 offer parking?
No, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 does not offer parking.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have a pool?
Yes, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 has a pool.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have accessible units?
No, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208 has units with air conditioning.
