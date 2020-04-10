248 South McCaslin Boulevard #208

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

248 South McCaslin Blvd #208 Available 05/25/19 Furnished Apartment in Louisville Colorado - Comfortable, fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom apartment close to all of Old Town Louisville's restaurants, shops and amenities. Month to month lease available. Intimate community with a welcoming atmosphere offering a resort style pool and fitness center. Easy access to Boulder and Denver.

Our furnished rentals include everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TVs.

All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, and cable television.

Corporate accounts welcome, monthly invoicing available, credit cards accepted. Our local corporate housing team will take care of everything during your stay with 24/7 service from check-in to check-out for a hassle-free stay.



(RLNE3872929)